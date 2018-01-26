Demond C. Reed, 26

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Demond C. Reed, a 26-year-old black man, was found Nov. 18, 2017, after being shot on Greenhill Place, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Shortly after 1 a.m., a JPD officer patrolling the area discovered Reed lying on the ground.
Reed was near a vehicle parked in the lot of an abandoned apartment building.
Police said he was spot in the chest and neck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives do not know how long Reed’s body had been there.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
