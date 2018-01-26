Terry Lee Gunn, 57

Terry Lee Gunn, a 57-year-old black male, was shot and killed Nov. 20, 2017, in a gas station at the intersection of Raymond Road and Valley Street, according to Jackson police.

Officers found Gunn lying on the floor of the store, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, when they arrived.

Store surveillance video showed a masked man chasing Gunn with a rifle, firing multiple times.

The man was wearing a light colored shirt, jeans and boots.

After the shooting, the gunman left the scene.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

