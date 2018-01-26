Sandeep Singh, 21

Sandeep Singh, a 21-year-old Indian man, died Nov. 27, 2017, after a shooting outside a home on Rutledge Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Detectives said Singh and two others were standing outside their home the night of November 26 when an armed masked man, wearing a gray hooded top, demanded their belongings.

Officers said the armed man then ran away after taking money and cell phones from the victims, turning to fire shots in their direction.

One of the shots struck Singh in the abdomen.

He died the next day.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

