Edward Earl Fox, 57

Edward Earl Fox, a 57-year-old black male, died Nov. 27, 2017, after being shot while moving into a home on Ludlow Avenue, according to Jackson police.

Officers found Fox suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between Fox and Clinton Smith, 30, over repairs to Fox’s home.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said after the disagreement, Smith left the home, then returned with another individual and got into another argument, which led to the shooting.

Smith has been arrested and charged with murder.

No other arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

