Cameron Kelly, 16

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Cameron Kelly, a 16-year-old black male, was shot and killed Dec. 22, 2017, after an incident at a home in the 700 block of Lindsey Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.
The incident, believed initially to be accidental, was quickly ruled a homicide after further investigation.
Detectives said Kelly was shot in the head.
Police arrested 19-year-old Equinious Lavall and charged him with murder.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.