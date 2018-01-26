Cameron Kelly, 16

Cameron Kelly, a 16-year-old black male, was shot and killed Dec. 22, 2017, after an incident at a home in the 700 block of Lindsey Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The incident, believed initially to be accidental, was quickly ruled a homicide after further investigation.

Detectives said Kelly was shot in the head.

Police arrested 19-year-old Equinious Lavall and charged him with murder.

