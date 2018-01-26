LaShundra Jones, 27

LaShundra Jones, a 27-year-old black woman, died Dec. 28, 2017, after a shooting earlier that month at 4334 Welota Drive, according to Jackson police.

Police said two suspects in a red Toyota Camry fired several shots into a home there on December 14.

One of the bullets hit Jones, who was sitting in a car in the front yard, in the upper back.

Paramedics transported her to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

She died two weeks later.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

