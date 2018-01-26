Johnny Lee Johnson, 42

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Johnny Lee Johnson, a 42-year-old black man, died Dec. 29, 2017, after being shot at 5440 Brookhollow Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JPD Commander Tyree Jones said an argument led to the shooting, but the motive is not clear.
Jones said police believe 32-year-old Marcus E. Craft shot Johnson to death.
A week later, Craft died after a shooting on Ford Avenue.
Detectives said Craft got into an argument between two other people on Jan. 5, 2018.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
