David Yancy, 31

David Yancy, a 31-year-old black male, was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2017, after an incident at 455 Bonita Street, according to Jackson police.
Police found Yancy dead in the front yard of a home.
JPD Commander Tyree Jones said Yancy was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
