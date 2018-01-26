Dennis Evans, 38

Dennis Evans, a 38-year-old man, died Dec. 30, 2017, after being shot on 212 Lindsey Street, according to the Jackson Police Department

JPD officers responded to reports of a shooting and discovered someone fired several bullets at the home.

At least one bullet hit Evans while he was inside the home, killing him.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.