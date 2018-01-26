Man found dead in pool at Ridgeland apartment complex

A body was found in the bottom of a pool at a Ridgeland apartment complex Friday morning.

According to Lieutenant Myers, police are at the Ridgeland Ranch Apartments investigating after a male body was found.

There are no visible injuries to the man's clothed body.

Police say there are no witnesses, the man has no identification on him, and there are no reports of a missing person yet.

Ridgeland police are working to canvas the apartment complex with a photo of his face in an effort to identify him.

If you have any information, please contact Ridgeland police.

We will update this as soon as we know more.

