UPDATE: Man found dead in pool at Ridgeland apartment complex identified

A body, found in the bottom of a pool at a Ridgeland apartment complex Friday morning, has been identified.

According to Lieutenant Myers, 20-year-old Juan Garcia, of Yolicham, Guatemala, was found in the pool at the Ridgeland Ranch Apartments.

There are no visible injuries to Garcia's clothed body.

If you have any information, please contact Ridgeland police.

