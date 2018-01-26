Christopher King, 30

Christopher King, a 30-year-old black male, was found dead on Friday, January 5, 2018, after being shot and killed at a motel on Medgar Evers Boulevard, according to Jackson police.

Officers responded to the Rainbow Motel shortly after 3 a.m. and found King inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators discovered several shell casings in the parking lot of the establishment.

JPD believes a dark-colored SUV was observed leaving the scene.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.