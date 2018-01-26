Marcus E. Craft, 32

Marcus E. Craft, a 32-year-old black man, died on Friday, January 5, 2018, after a shooting on Ford Avenue near W. Capitol Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said a fight between Craft and two other men led to the shooting, which injured an unidentified person and killed Craft.

Holmes said the third person, believed to be the gunman, left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Craft had been wanted by Jackson police for killing Johnny Lee Johnson on Brookhollow Drive in December 2017.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

