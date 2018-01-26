All lanes blocked after wreck on I-55 S. at Elton Rd. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

All lanes blocked after wreck on I-55 S. at Elton Rd.

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
BYRAM, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

All lanes are blocked on I-55 southbound past the Elton Rd. exit due to a wreck.

Traffic is backed up for several miles so please avoid this area if possible.

Law enforcement is detouring traffic off of Elton Road at exit 88.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly