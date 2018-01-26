Brandon woman charged in cyclist's fatal hit and run crash

A cyclist,riding in the dark, is killed in a hit and crash Thursday night in Brandon. It happened near Louis Wilson Drive and Highway 18.

The Rankin County Coroner identifies the victim as 54 year old Vernon King of Brandon.

The woman, who witnessed say hit King, immediately left the area.

King was riding his bicycle south on Louis Wilson Drive near Highway 18 when Brandon Police say he was hit by an SUV.

Investigators say 31-year-old Britney Corbin was behind the wheel and fled the scene.

Corbin later stopped by a Rankin County sheriff's deputy near Shell Oil Road.

"The victim in this case was approximately three feet into the roadway with his bicycle wearing dark colored clothing in an unlit area," said Brandon Police Department Detective Sgt. Gerald Duckworth.

Corbin is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and possibly faces other charges.

Police say the accident happened around 6:30 Thursday evening.

According to cycling expert, whether riding at night or day use flashing white lights on the front of your bike, flashing red on the back and mirrors to allow you to see behind you.

"Be as visible as you can and ride as if you're invisible, to be as visible as you can means to be wearing this color and this is a day glow ANSI (American National Standard Institute) lime color," said Jim Snider owner of RideSouth Recumbents.

"We cyclists have a right to ride on the highway and it's in the laws," added Snider. "The motorists on the other hand only have a privilege and that privilege can be taken away and it should be in the case of people who are distracted driving."

King was pronounced dead at UMMC.

Corbin's bond is set at $50,000.

