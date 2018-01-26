MHP finds over 100 pounds of marijuana during routine traffic stop

The Mississippi Highway Patrol stopped a driver in Itawamba County with over 100 pounds of marijuana inside his car on Thursday.

California resident George Herbert Stonebreaker was arrested for trafficking marijuana during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 22.

State Troopers found over 100 pounds of marijuana and marijuana wax doses in numbers higher than 420.

Stonebreaker bond is set at $50,000.

