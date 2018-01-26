18-wheeler crash involving one car on Highway 49 North - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

18-wheeler crash involving one car on Highway 49 North

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County Sheriffs Department is on the scene of a crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler Friday evening. 

Major Pete Luke reporting an accident with injuries on Highway 49 North near Pine Haven Road. 

We will give more information when available. 

