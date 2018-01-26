Alums Donate Water To Jackson Public Schools

Things are improving, but Jackson Public Schools continue to be impacted by water pressure issues. On Friday, community members aware of the issue, decided to lend a helping hand.

As of yesterday there were three schools with low water pressure, and one with no water at all.

Parents of students and other community leaders heard of the ongoing issues, and decided they would help.

Friday morning a water drive was held at Callaway high school.

It was organized by alumni members who spread the word on social media that the school district still needed bottled water.

Within a few hours they had organized a plan to meet the students needs.

From 9 A.M. to noon, parents, Callaway alums and others delivered cases of bottled water to the campus.

Some people brought truckloads.

At mid day, they had collected enough water in the auditorium, filling the length of the stage.

Shonnie Cooley who is the mother of three Callaway graduates said, "It's not a JPS situation, it's a city of Jackson situation, so anything we can do as a community to help our students so they can get their education and not have to be out of school we need to pull together to do that."

The water collected at Callaway will likely be spread among the other campuses with low or no pressure.

The district is providing hand sanitizer for students and sack lunches at the schools with water problems, until the issues are cleared.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

