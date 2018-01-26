Little league baseball team shaves their heads in support of teammate with leukemia

The hats of the Simpson County Cardinals won’t fit the same as they did just this afternoon. Teammates on this 11 year old travel baseball team collectively shaving their heads today in support of their teammate Parker.

"I've known Parker since we were little kids," says Parker's teammate Connor Cone."Since before preschool, I've known him. And this means a lot to me and this is going to mean the world to him."

Parker is battling leukemia. Rigorous rounds of chemotherapy have taken his hair. So they're losing theirs.

Cardinals head coach Brian Mills said, "A lot of them are really good buddies with Parker, so they didn't think twice about it. When we mentioned it, everybody was pretty much for it and ready to roll."

And the Cardinals could not wait to show-off their new haircuts, traveling straight to Parker's door.

"It's difficult the things Parker has to deal with," say Parker's grandfather Charles Prince. "But people coming out tonight and those young men shaving their heads and just being a part of our life is so important to us."

