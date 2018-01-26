Canton wins double header over Holmes County Central

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Tuesday night, Brandon Weatherspoon tore off the rim at Holmes County Central. Weatherspoon's Tigers won that game 45-25.
Tonight is a rematch at Canton.
"If I get a fast break, then I'll bring it back," Weatherspoon said when asked if he'll break another backboard against the Jaguars. "If I don't, then it will be a regular, two handed, hard dunk."
Weatherspoon also stressed the importance of winning this battle, as it would keep Canton in first place in its district.
Holmes County led Canton 16-14 after the first quarter, but the Tigers defended their house.
Final score, Canton 83 Holmes County 56.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.