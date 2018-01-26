Canton wins double header over Holmes County Central

Tuesday night, Brandon Weatherspoon tore off the rim at Holmes County Central. Weatherspoon's Tigers won that game 45-25.

Tonight is a rematch at Canton.

"If I get a fast break, then I'll bring it back," Weatherspoon said when asked if he'll break another backboard against the Jaguars. "If I don't, then it will be a regular, two handed, hard dunk."

Weatherspoon also stressed the importance of winning this battle, as it would keep Canton in first place in its district.

Holmes County led Canton 16-14 after the first quarter, but the Tigers defended their house.

Final score, Canton 83 Holmes County 56.

