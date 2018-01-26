Runners from across the nation gear up for Mississippi Blues Marathon

In less than 10 hours, runners from across the nation will head to downtown Jackson for one of the Magnolia State's premier races, the Mississippi Blues Marathon. The race is set for Saturday at 7 a.m., but the blues party has already begun in the Capital City.

Runners got their blood pumping and bodies moving as they jammed to the blues. They say it's a great way to get ready for the big race.

“You saw me out there dancing. It is what Mississippi is all about,” said Runner Karen Seago.

“I don't know what it is about runners, but I feel we have the best personalities. Everyone is motivating and encouraging,” said runner Octavia Stewart.

Around three thousand people from across the globe are in Jackson for the Mississippi Blues Marathon. Tabby Holmes traveled from Arkansas to be part of the blues-themed event.

“I have met a lot of people, I have met a lot of people from California, New York, Charlotte, North Carolina, just now New Orleans and of course a lot of people here from Jackson. Yes, it's been awesome,” said Runner Tabby Holmes.

While these runners took time to relax and enjoy what the Capital City has to offer, volunteers were along the race route in downtown Jackson getting setup for the main event.

“We are doing a lot of work. We must put up the clock at the finish line and the starting line banners and that kind of thing," said Marathon Director John Noblin. "There are about 3,000 cones that will go out in the course and they will be loaded up and we will start putting those out in the middle of the night.”

Last year, the race was canceled due to an ice storm. Now this year, there is rain in the forecast for Saturday's race. Still, racers are staying optimistic.

“I am still going to be out there in the rain. The only thing that can stop me is nothing.

“Runners will run in the rain. We will see how many musicians are ready to play in the rain and the stages on the course are covered, but we will just have to wait-and-see what happens,” said Noblin.

Another big change this year, the race has a new sponsor, Continental Tire.

