Antonio Thompson, 37

Antonio Thompson, a 37-year-old black man, died January 8, 2018, after a shooting on Cox Street near Lincoln Avenue, according to Jackson police.

JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said it happened around 7:30 p.m.

Holmes said officers found Thompson inside an apartment suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A witness who was inside at the time told investigators that he had heard gunshots outside and ran to the rear of the residence.

The witness then heard several more gunshots and later heard what he believed to be two unknown male voices inside the apartment.

