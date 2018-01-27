Jarvis Birtfield, 19

Jarvis Birtfield, a 19-year-old black male, died January 19, 2018, after a shooting on Scott Street near Maderia Avenue, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Birtfield and 57-year-old Percy King dead.

Holmes said a witness saw the shooting take place and held the suspect at bay until officers took him into custody.

Crime scene investigators recovered a handgun on the street believed to be the murder weapon.

The man arrested at the scene, 26-year-old Jamarrio Bell, has been charged with two counts of murder.

Holmes said detectives have not yet determined a motive nor whether Bell intended to shoot King, Birtfield or both.

Bell remains in custody awaiting an initial court appearance.

