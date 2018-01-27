Jeremy Brown, 33

Jeremy Brown, a 33-year-old black man, died January 20, 2018, after a shooting on Houston Avenue, according to Jackson police.

JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said the officers who found Brown said the shooting stemmed from a fight between the victim and 23-year-old Anthony James Murry at the Vintage Apartments.

Officers said Murry is currently wanted for the murder of 33-year-old Jeremy Brown.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

