D'ante Purvis, 21

D'ante Purvis, a 21-year-old black man, died January 23, 2018, after being shot outside the Sykes Park Manor Apartments, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police were called to the apartment complex on Sykes Road around 9:30 Tuesday night.

When they arrived, they found Purvis lying on the ground, already dead.

Investigators believe 22-year-old Reginald Warden committed the crime.

Warden surrendered himself to police later that night.

During the investigation, police learned that the fight stemmed from a disagreement involving a woman. Police were told that the woman is the current girlfriend of Purvis and Warden was her former boyfriend.

Warden remains in custody and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

