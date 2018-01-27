JPD investigating officer-involved shooting

The Jackson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Fernwood Drive.

According to officials, a driver of a car was shot while attempting to run over officers with the vehicle.

JPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the 1400 block of Fernwood Dr. Incident has resulted in the driver being shot after attempting to strike Officers with the vehicle. No additional info at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 27, 2018

The name and condition of the driver has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

