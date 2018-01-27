JPD investigating officer-involved shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD investigating officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Fernwood Drive. 

According to officials, a driver of a car was shot while attempting to run over officers with the vehicle. 

The name and condition of the driver has not been released. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

