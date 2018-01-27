UPDATE: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Jackson

A woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson on Saturday.

Jackson Police are investigating the shooting that happened on Fernwood Drive.

JPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the 1400 block of Fernwood Dr. Incident has resulted in the driver being shot after attempting to strike Officers with the vehicle. No additional info at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 27, 2018

Just after 7:30 a.m., an officer was conducting a traffic stop after receiving reports that a car forced another driver off the road.

After stopping the car and requesting for an additional unit for assistance, the car drove away.

The driver then did a u-turn to get away from the responding unit, before then stopping and driving in reverse towards a officer who had just gotten out of the patrol car.

The officer shot at the car before safely jumping out of its path and the car hit a patrol car.

The suspect then drove forward again towards the initial officer who also shot into the car. The driver then hit a nearby utility pole just off of the road.

Police determined that the driver was killed during the incident.

The identity of the driver has not yet been determined, but is a black woman, possibly in her early to mid twenties.

It remains unclear what lead to the driver’s actions. Investigators are actively working to gathering additional information.

As a part of standard procedure, both officers will be placed on administrative leave with pay. Two separate investigations, both an internal and a criminal, will take place in order to determine whether any department polices or any laws have been violated.

This investigation is ongoing.

