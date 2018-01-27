UPDATE: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

UPDATE: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Jackson

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson on Saturday. 

Jackson Police are investigating the shooting that happened on Fernwood Drive. 

Just after 7:30 a.m., an officer was conducting a traffic stop after receiving reports that a car forced another driver off the road.

After stopping the car and requesting for an additional unit for assistance, the car drove away. 

The driver then did a u-turn to get away from the responding unit, before then stopping and driving in reverse towards a officer who had just gotten out of the patrol car.  

The officer shot at the car before safely jumping out of its path and the car hit a patrol car. 

The suspect then drove forward again towards the initial officer who also shot into the car. The driver then hit a nearby utility pole just off of the road. 

Police determined that the driver was killed during the incident. 

The identity of the driver has not yet been determined, but is a black woman, possibly in her early to mid twenties.  

It remains unclear what lead to the driver’s actions. Investigators are actively working to gathering additional information. 

As a part of standard procedure, both officers will be placed on administrative leave with pay. Two separate investigations, both an internal and a criminal, will take place in order to determine whether any department polices or any laws have been violated. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

