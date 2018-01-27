Pregnant woman shot in the back in Rankin County

A pregnant woman was shot in the back in the Robinhood community Saturday morning.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the victim's sister-in-law was driving her to the hospital when she called 911 and requested an ambulance.

An ambulance and deputies met the victim on Hwy 18 in Brandon.

The woman was conscious and speaking with deputies.

Deputies have possession of a weapon and are currently investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

