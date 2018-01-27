Unintentional shooting claims life of unborn child in Rankin County

An unintentional shooting claimed the life of an unborn child and left a 19-year-old woman injured in Rankin County

Just after 11:00 a.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a 19-year-old pregnant woman had been shot in the back in the Robinhood Community and was being transported in a private vehicle to the hospital.

The caller was told to meet law enforcement and medical personnel at the intersection of Highway 18 and Star Road. When the victim arrived at the location Brandon Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service began treating her immediately.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center by Pafford Ambulance.

The caller/witness gave a statement to Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputies and Brandon Police Officers.

Rankin County Deputies responded to the location of the shooting in the 100 block of Northside Drive in Robinhood to preserve evidence while other deputies located the victim’s father, who had discharged the firearm.

So far the investigation has revealed that the 19-year-old victim was called by the 48-year-old father who asked that she pick him up as he was finished hunting for the morning.

The victim drove to his location on Northside Drive.

The father opened the passenger side door and went to place his hunting rifle in the back seat when it discharged striking the driver/victim in the lower back.

The father moved the victim to the passenger seat and drove to a residence for help. At this time the sister-in-law got into the vehicle and began driving it towards the hospital and also called 911.

The 4-month-old unborn child did not survive the trauma from the gunshot wound.

The 19-year-old mother is currently in surgery at UMC and her condition is not known at this time.

No charges have been filed at this time but the incident is still under investigation by Rankin County Deputies along with District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Coroner David Ruth

