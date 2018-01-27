Runners go the distance in Mississippi Blues Marathon despite rain

Runners trekked miles and miles through cold rain in Downtown Jackson for this year's Mississippi Blues Marathon.

It's people like Karen Glider and Sissy Moreland who keep the runners going, shouting things like, "Home stretch! Almost there! Good job, hey!"

Saturday was the eleventh time the annual event has been held.

The marathon lets people people tour Jackson, supports the Mississippi Blues Commission's Musicians' Benevolent Fund, and showcases the city's unique musical talent.

READ MORE: Runners from Across the Nation Gear Up for Mississippi Blues Marathon

This year's race brought about 3,000 people to the Capitol City, from all over the globe.

Betty Joe Salyers and her daughter Merrie Embry came in from Tennessee.

"I think the community [is my favorite part]," said Merrie Embry, who ran the quarter marathon. "Everyone's really supportive of each other, and that's nice."

Last year the race was canceled for an ice storm.

This year it was raining, but the runners didn't seem to mind.

"I'd rather have rain than snow and hot," said Moreland, who ran the 5 kilometer race Saturday.

There are route options for all athletic abilities, from 5 kilometers, to 26.2 miles.

Luckily there are people supporting the runners from start to finish.

"You're so tired, and you want supporters," explained Glider, who ran a quarter marathon.

If you weren't too sure about coming this year, not to worry - you can start training now for the 2019 race.

"Do it! It's great!" exclaimed Salyers, who is trying to do a race in every state, and ran half a marathon in Jackson Saturday.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.