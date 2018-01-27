Delta State sweeps Mississippi College in rivalry hoops twinbill

Press Release from Delta State Athletics

Statesmen 76, Choctaws 64

Junior Brett Warner poured in a game high 28 points, PJ Davis added 14 points and six rebounds, and the Delta State University men's basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 76-64 win over Mississippi College in Gulf South Conference action on Saturday afternoon at A.E. Wood Coliseum. Delta State went 30-for-57 (53 percent) from the field. The Statesmen went 3-of-11 from three-point territory, and knocked down 13-of-15 at the free throw line (87 percent) as a squad.

Lady Statesmen 58, Lady Choctaws 38

The Delta State University women's basketball team held Mississippi College to less than 10 points in three-of-four quarters in a 58-38 victory, in Gulf South Conference action, on Saturday at A.E. Wood Coliseum. Alondrea Rush led the Lady Statesmen with 21 points, aided by five three-pointers. Takisha Jordan added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Alexis Ross chipped in 13 points to round out the double-figure scorers. Lauren Sheriff led the hosts with 11 points. DSU shot 22-of-62 (35.5 percent) including 12-of-28 (42.9 percent in the second half, while holding MC to just 13-of-46 (28.3 percent).

