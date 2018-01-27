Phone scammers posing as Hinds County Deputies asking for your money to avoid being jailed

Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials said phone scammers are at it again.

“We have received multiple calls today from citizens that have been contacted by scammers posing as Hinds County Warrants Deputies, asking the target to go to a local Walgreens and obtain a Green-Dot money pack card,” said Major Pete Luke.

The persons being targeted sometimes feel that they have no option but to cooperate and follow the scammers instructions, which turns out to be a scam and the citizen loses his or her money to the crook.

Luke said, “Hang up on these callers, don’t fall victim to this scam," said Luke. “Law enforcement will never ask you to get a money card in order for you to avoid jail.”

If you have been contacted by telephone by anyone identifying themselves as a Hinds County Deputy asking for money, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and report it.

