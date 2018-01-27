Louisiana Tech shoots 56 percent, beats Southern Miss 89-66

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Louisiana Tech started fast and kept up the momentum throughout the rest of the way, defeating Southern Miss 89-66 on Saturday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

"What I told the team at halftime and postgame was you're not going to win on the road by outscoring teams," head coach Doc Sadler said. "We can score 85 or so at home, but tonight we gave up 89. We've got to do a better job on the road at controlling the game with our defense. We obviously came out tonight looking to outscore them, and you can't do that against a good team like LA Tech."

LA Tech (13-9, 4-5 C-USA) maintained a double-digit lead from the 11:03 mark of the first half and onward, including a 31-point advantage in the final minutes of the first half.

The Golden Eagles scored the first seven points after the intermission, but a couple of Bulldog dunks followed to keep the game at bay.

"We haven't given up this many transition points all year," Sadler said. "They were getting easy baskets off of that and got 21 points in the first half from inside the lane. Between that and the 11 three-pointers, that shouldn't happen in a game, much less a half. Our 66 points on the road is not a bad number, and a few more buckets here and there would put us well over 70 and in better position."

Southern Miss (11-11, 4-5 C-USA) hits the road again next weekend for games Thursday at FIU and Saturday at Florida Atlantic.

