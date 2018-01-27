Mississippi Valley upsets Jackson State, sweeps SWAC doubleheader

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi Valley entered Saturday winless in men's (0-20) and women's (0-19) basketball. The Delta Devils and Devilettes picked up their first win of the season at the expense of 2nd place Jackson State.
Kylan Phillips had 23 points as the Delta Devils beat JSU 72-67. Lakendra Bassett dropped 32 as the Devilettes beat JSU 72-61.
Andre Payne's crew won their first game since March 4th, 2017.
NEXT UP: Mississippi Valley hosts Grambling on Monday while Jackson State travels to UAPB.

