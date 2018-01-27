Alcorn State swept in SWAC doubleheader at Southern

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

Southern 61, Braves 48

Southern made five three-pointers early in the second half to leap in front and snag a 61-48 result from the Alcorn State University men's basketball program Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.



The Braves (7-15, 3-6 SWAC) trailed by 14 mid-way through the second half when they chipped into the deficit and got it down to five points, but the Jags (9-13, 5-4 SWAC) ended the game on an 8-0 run to hang on.



Junior Dante Sterling netted a game-high 16 points and five rebounds. He was a perfect seven-of-seven from the free throw line, and his seven makes were a career-high. Also in double-figures, sophomore Maurice Howard registered 13 points and four rebounds. He got the start after senior Avery Patterson was a scratch due to injury.



Sophomore Tyler Carter secured a career-high nine rebounds. The Jags were paced by Jared Sam who recorded a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Southern 64, Lady Braves 56

Down 15 toward the end of the third quarter, the Alcorn State University women's basketball program pulled to within three but fell to Southern 64-56 Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Senior guards Alexus Freeman and Tia Sanders both finished with 11 points to lead the Lady Braves (9-11, 5-4 SWAC) in the loss. Senior forward Miracle Rushing was close to a double-double with nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds, while junior guard Cloe Lane scored nine points off the bench.

Alcorn went 23-50 (46.0 percent) from the field, 6-19 (31.6 percent) from three-point range, and 4-16 (25.0 percent) at the charity stripe.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.