One dead in Madison County car crash

One man is dead after he ran off the road and crashed in Madison County early Sunday morning.

According to Cpl. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Mickey Wallace, of Madison, died after the Ford F-150 he was driving ran off the road, hit an embankment and crashed in to a tree on MS-22 between MS-463.

The wreck happened Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. near the Charleston Community in Madison County.

The crash is under investigation.

