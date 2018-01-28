One dead in Madison County car crash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One dead in Madison County car crash

MADISON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One man is dead after he ran off the road and crashed in Madison County early Sunday morning. 

According to Cpl. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Mickey Wallace, of Madison, died after the Ford F-150 he was driving ran off the road, hit an embankment and crashed in to a tree on MS-22 between MS-463. 

The wreck happened Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. near the Charleston Community in Madison County.

The crash is under investigation. 

