Councilman Kenneth Stokes kicks off monthly clothing drive

Jackson residents in need had the chance to get a few pieces donated clothing - a campaign that Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he hopes to do monthly.

Shoes, clothes, cups, and small toys were all donated for families needing a little extra help in order to stay warm, dry, and comfortable in Jackson.

"I was fortunate and a little bit of everybody got things that they needed," said Jackson resident Joann Hubbard. "It was really really touching that they did try their best."

The first Councilman Kenneth Stokes's Clothing Giveaway has even inspired some of those receiving to pay it forward in future.

"I'm going to pay it forward. I got two or three bags at home, I'm going to donate." Hubbard said. "If anybody got stuff at home that they know is too small or they can't use it anymore, don't just throw it away. Pass it on down to somebody who can use it and deserves it."

Councilman Stokes hopes, with the help of volunteers and donations, he can continue to give back to families on the last Sunday of every month.

"You know, you can't just wait til Christmas time to give out things and to help people," Hubbard said. "We've got to help people 365 days a year."

If you would like to donate any clothing or household items for the drives, contact Councilman Stokes's office.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.