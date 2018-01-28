JPD needs public's help identifying suspected car burglar - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD needs public's help identifying suspected car burglar

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in helping identify a suspected car burglar caught on surveillance.

The man is wanted for burglarizing a vehicle in the Belhaven area. 

Anyone with any information should call police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477). 

