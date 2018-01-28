JPD needs public's help identifying suspected car burglar

The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in helping identify a suspected car burglar caught on surveillance.

JPD needs your assistance in identifying and locating this individual captured on surveillance. He is wanted for burglarizing a vehicle in the Belhaven area on last week. Anyone with info, call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/jrwltnfxZk — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 29, 2018

The man is wanted for burglarizing a vehicle in the Belhaven area.

Anyone with any information should call police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477).

