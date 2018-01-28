Family of woman killed in officer-involved shooting demands answers from JPD

The family of 21-year-old Crystaline Barnes is searching for answers surrounding her death.

Crystaline was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday on Fernwood Drive in Jackson.

Her family said they were not told about Crystaline’s death until nearly eight hours after the incident.

“We just have heard so much, so that’s why we want to know the truth,” said Lenda Barnes, Crystaline’s aunt and legal guardian. “Just tell us the truth. If you didn’t handle the situation properly or you didn’t do what you were supposed to do, then just admit that.”

The family feels police could have reacted to the situation differently.

“They could have shot out the tires. They could have arrested her, if they felt like what she was doing was wrong,” Barnes said.

Barnes said police told her Crystaline was fleeing from police and had broken several laws including running a stop sign.

Barnes was especially concerned about the incident because she said Crystaline’s two children, one a 5-year-old girl and the other a 2-year-old boy, could have been in the vehicle at the time.

“She was supposed to pick up her son Friday and he possibly would’ve been in the car with her,” Barnes said. “So, to just shoot and shoot without knowing who was in the car or how many people were in the car. I’m just very glad he wasn’t in the car.”

Barnes said her family understands there is an investigation underway, but their family just wants answers about why she was being chased and why police responded the way they did.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.