TRAFFIC ALERT: I-55 northbound BLOCKED before Meadowbrook Road - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-55 northbound BLOCKED before Meadowbrook Road

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A crash has blocked northbound lanes on I-55 before Meadowbrook Road. 

MDOT says the delay will last around 45 minutes. 

If you are traveling in this direction, it is advised that you take another route. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly