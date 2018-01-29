New overnight on WLBT: JPD search for a burglar seen in Belhaven neighborhood

Jackson police have released pictures of the person they believe is connected to a burglary in the Belhaven area. We'll show you at the top of the hour.
A man accused in the shooting death of a Jackson teenager will face a judge today. We'll have a live report.
The search continues for three Louisiana men who went missing in Mississippi. We'll have details when you join us.
See you in 10.
~Joy
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.More >>
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.More >>
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>