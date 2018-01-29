Jackson police looking for Belhaven car burglary suspect

Jackson police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for burglarizing a car in the Belhaven area last week.

JPD needs your assistance in identifying and locating this individual captured on surveillance. He is wanted for burglarizing a vehicle in the Belhaven area on last week. Anyone with info, call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/jrwltnfxZk — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 29, 2018

He was caught on home surveillance video.

If you recognize this man, please call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.