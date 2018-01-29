JPS creates survey to help district decide how to handle make-up days

The Jackson Public School District is asking for the public's help deciding how they should handle make-up days.

A survey was posted to the school district's Twitter page Monday to ask the public what they think should happen.

JPS wants your feedback through a survey to assist the school district in making a decision for selecting additional make up days. https://t.co/OgLz1n0O9w — JacksonPublicSchools (@JPSDistrict) January 29, 2018

RELATED: JPS cancels class for third straight day due to water crisis

RELATED: JPS dismisses school early Friday due to lack of water pressure

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.