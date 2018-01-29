DA files motion to remand charges against man charged in shooting death of teen

On Monday morning, the Hinds County District Attorney filed a motion to remand the charges against a man named in the wrongful death lawsuit of a teen boy.

In July of 2016, 17-year-old Charles McDonald was being taken by his mother to the youth detention center when he ran nearby to the Performance Oil and Equipment. Wayne Parish and several other employees at Performance Oil and Equipment say they saw McDonald trying to steal a car from the shop.

They told police he lunged at Parish when he was confronted.

Parish fired several shots, killing McDonald, which he says was in defense of himself and his property. JPD thought it would be protected by the Castle Doctrine and they didn't file charges at first.

Surveillance video partially showed the incident.

After a detective testified to a grand jury, Parish was formally charged with murder in January 2017 -- five months after the shooting. Two months after that, McDonald's mother, Yvette Mason-Sherman, also filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The DA says they are not actively prosecuting the case but will review the evidence and decide what the next step is. The murder charge still stands.

