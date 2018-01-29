22-0 Mississippi State women's basketball remains #2 in AP Top 2 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

22-0 Mississippi State women's basketball remains #2 in AP Top 25

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

A 22-0 start, the best in school history, has kept the Mississippi State women’s basketball team at No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs earned the ranking a week ago after knocking off Tennessee in Knoxville, and they maintained it with a 90-53 home win against Florida and a 69-49 road victory at Ole Miss.

In addition to claiming a school record at 22-0, Vic Schaefer’s squad also jumped out to its best SEC start ever at 8-0.

Fans can discuss the record-setting start with the Bulldogs’ head coach on Tuesday during another edition of DawgTalk with Vic Schaefer. The show will air live from 7-8 p.m. at The Veranda. Fans unable to attend are encouraged to tweet questions to MSU’s official Twitter account, @HailStateWBK.

The Bulldogs, who join UConn as the nation’s only undefeated teams, earned their 68th-straight week in the poll and 32nd-consecutive week in the Top 10.

State’s run in the Top 25 is the sixth-longest active streak in the country, while its tenure in the Top 10 is the fifth-longest current run. The Bulldogs have been in the Top 5 for eight-straight weeks, the nation’s fourth-best active streak.

The Bulldogs face a tough stretch as they travel to No. 15 Missouri for a 7:30 p.m. tip on the SEC Network before returning home Monday to meet No. 7 South Carolina at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in a rematch of last year’s national championship game.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll – January 29, 2018

Rnk.  Team                                      Rcd.         Pts.          Pvs.

1          UConn (32)                          20-0         800           1

2         Mississippi State                 22-0        764            2

3          Baylor                                   19-1         732           3

4          Louisville                              22-1         700           4

5          Notre Dame                         20-2         684           5

6          Oregon                                   20-3         613           7

7          South Carolina                       18-3         606           9

8          Texas                                      16-4         561           6

9          UCLA                                     17-4         522           13

10       Florida State                           18-3         501           8

11       Maryland                                 18-3         498           14

12       Tennessee                              17-4         418           10

13       Michigan                                 19-4         371           16

14       Texas A&M                             17-5         360           15

15       Missouri                                  17-4         342           11

16       Oregon State                        16-5         314           17

17       Georgia                                  19-2         308           21

18       Ohio State                             17-5         289           12

19       Duke                                       17-5         245           18

20       Green Bay                             19-2         176           22

21       West Virginia                         17-5         159           20

22       TCU                                        15-5         103           24

23       Oklahoma State                      15-5         99             19

24       Stanford                                14-8         74             NR

25       California                              15-6         33             23

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 27; Belmont 16; North Carolina State; 16; Nebraska 14; South Florida 14; Virginia 7; Iowa 7; LSU 6; Marquette 5; Gonzaga 5; Mercer 3; Florida Gulf Coast 3; Western Kentucky 1; Minnesota 1; Dayton 1; Duquesne 1; Syracuse 1.

