22-0 Mississippi State women's basketball remains #2 in AP Top 25

A 22-0 start, the best in school history, has kept the Mississippi State women’s basketball team at No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Bulldogs earned the ranking a week ago after knocking off Tennessee in Knoxville, and they maintained it with a 90-53 home win against Florida and a 69-49 road victory at Ole Miss.

In addition to claiming a school record at 22-0, Vic Schaefer’s squad also jumped out to its best SEC start ever at 8-0.

Fans can discuss the record-setting start with the Bulldogs’ head coach on Tuesday during another edition of DawgTalk with Vic Schaefer. The show will air live from 7-8 p.m. at The Veranda. Fans unable to attend are encouraged to tweet questions to MSU’s official Twitter account, @HailStateWBK.

The Bulldogs, who join UConn as the nation’s only undefeated teams, earned their 68th-straight week in the poll and 32nd-consecutive week in the Top 10.

State’s run in the Top 25 is the sixth-longest active streak in the country, while its tenure in the Top 10 is the fifth-longest current run. The Bulldogs have been in the Top 5 for eight-straight weeks, the nation’s fourth-best active streak.

The Bulldogs face a tough stretch as they travel to No. 15 Missouri for a 7:30 p.m. tip on the SEC Network before returning home Monday to meet No. 7 South Carolina at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in a rematch of last year’s national championship game.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll – January 29, 2018

Rnk. Team Rcd. Pts. Pvs.

1 UConn (32) 20-0 800 1

2 Mississippi State 22-0 764 2

3 Baylor 19-1 732 3

4 Louisville 22-1 700 4

5 Notre Dame 20-2 684 5

6 Oregon 20-3 613 7

7 South Carolina 18-3 606 9

8 Texas 16-4 561 6

9 UCLA 17-4 522 13

10 Florida State 18-3 501 8

11 Maryland 18-3 498 14

12 Tennessee 17-4 418 10

13 Michigan 19-4 371 16

14 Texas A&M 17-5 360 15

15 Missouri 17-4 342 11

16 Oregon State 16-5 314 17

17 Georgia 19-2 308 21

18 Ohio State 17-5 289 12

19 Duke 17-5 245 18

20 Green Bay 19-2 176 22

21 West Virginia 17-5 159 20

22 TCU 15-5 103 24

23 Oklahoma State 15-5 99 19

24 Stanford 14-8 74 NR

25 California 15-6 33 23

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 27; Belmont 16; North Carolina State; 16; Nebraska 14; South Florida 14; Virginia 7; Iowa 7; LSU 6; Marquette 5; Gonzaga 5; Mercer 3; Florida Gulf Coast 3; Western Kentucky 1; Minnesota 1; Dayton 1; Duquesne 1; Syracuse 1.

