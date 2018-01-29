Hinds prosecutors not actively prosecuting accused teen killer

The man indicted for the shooting death of a Jackson teen was back in court Monday, and prosecutors say they won't move forward with his prosecution. They want time to review the facts of the case.

Fifty-seven-year-old Wayne Parish of Crystal Springs was jailed then released on bond for the shooting death of 17-year-old Charles McDonald in 2016. Parish said he was justified, as he stopped McDonald from allegedly breaking into a car.

Monday, Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler-Smith filed a motion to remand the charges against Wayne Parish, meaning his office is not actively prosecuting the case.

"Right now the charges are held in advance and again for the interest of justice we want to find out the entire truth whatever it is in the best interest of both sides," said Smith.

The shooting death of Charles McDonald was captured on surveillance cameras. Parish was armed when he said he went to confront the teen who was allegedly breaking into a car in his business parking lot. The two struggled over the weapon, it went off killing McDonald. His attorney's left court claiming a victory.

"The officers testified that the guy was attacking him trying to take the gun away and we knew that all along," said defense attorney Merrida Coxwell. I don't know why the district attorney took so long to realize that."

"Obviously very relieved. His family is extremely happy," said attorney Bill Ready, Jr. "They are satisfied that the justice system finally has put an end to it and has worked as it was designed to work."

Prosecutors say this does not mean the charges against Parish will simply go away. The case is being held while they review the facts presented, which a grand jury found significant enough to indict.

Charles McDonald's family members were in court Monday. They were displeased with the Judge agreeing to sign that order to remand the case. They have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the deadly shooting.

RELATED STORY: DA files motion to remand charges against man charged in shooting death of teen

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.