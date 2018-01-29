JPS asks parents to weigh in on potential make up days

After missing seven days of class time due to weather and low water pressure, the Jackson Public School District is coming up with a plan to make up those days.

While school leaders have a plan for three of the make up days, there are still four left to schedule and JPS is allowing parents to weigh in.

The District is giving parents until Tuesday at noon to weigh-in on how to make up the days that students missed.

Officials are considering taking away Spring Break, adding school on Saturdays, extending school days or a combination of the three.

"I think using some of the Spring Break would be beneficial for the children and for the parents," said former JPS Parent Henry Rhodes.

The school district has already designated March 30 and April 2 as two of the make up days and say February 19 could be an option for one more, since it's currently designated as a parent/teacher conference day.

That still leaves four days left to schedule.

"I do like extending the school day and also Saturday school." said parent Cassandra Welchlin. "Even though it may be a little bit to juggle but, you know, I'm willing to do what I need to in order for them to make up those days."

Many wondered why adding a week to the end of the school year isn't an option, but JPS says that would cause them to have to move graduation dates.

