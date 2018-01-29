Sex offender arrested in Adams County

Adams County received a tip from Nevada’s Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Registry that sex offender Jeremiah Thornburg was reportedly living in Adams County without proper registration since January 13, 2018.

A warrant was issued for Thornburg for failure to register as a sex offender.

When deputies made contact with Thornburg at 127 Tubman Circle, he was in possession of two hand guns, one of which was reported stolen.

Thornburg was placed under arrest and charged with failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is being held at the Adams County Jail without bond pending arraignment.

