2 Rebels, 1 Bulldog, 1 Golden Eagle on Baseball America's Preseason All-American Team

The countdown to college baseball means more preseason honors. Baseball America released their Preseason All-American Team Monday morning. The publication has 2 Rebels, 1 Bulldog, and 1 Golden Eagle making the grade.
Ole Miss pitchers Ryan Rolison and Dallas Woolfolk are on the 2nd Team. Rolison was 6-3 in 2017 with a 3.06 ERA, earning SEC All-Freshman honors. Woolfolk recorded 12 saves last season, one shy of a Rebel record.
"Hey bro, congrats on your Preseason All-America nods."— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) January 29, 2018
- @RyanRolison24 / @TheDallas33, probably. pic.twitter.com/3Q72IlMyH1
Mississippi State pitcher Konnor Pilkington earned yet another preseason honor. The Bulldog is on the 2nd Team. Pilkington was 8-5 last season with a 3.08 ERA. He recorded 111 K's in 2017.
Our Friday night starter @kp2897 now has four Preseason All-America honors to his name!— MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) January 29, 2018
??: https://t.co/0rvQrsucpI#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/9V5DBnocOb
Southern Miss standout Matt Wallner made the Baseball America 3rd Team as a hitter and a pitcher. The Minnesota native hit .336 with 19 homers and 63 RBI in 2017. All of those set Southern Miss freshman records. Wallner was recently named the Preseason C-USA Player of the Year.
Congrats on yet another pre-season All-American honor Matt! pic.twitter.com/bIyxptn7sU— SouthernMissBaseball (@SouthernMissBSB) January 29, 2018
Opening Day in college baseball is Friday, February 16th.
