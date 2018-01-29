JPS bus driver arrested for sexual assault of elementary student

A former JPS bus driver has been arrested in the sexual assault of an elementary student.

On December 8, 2017, the Jackson Public School District’s Office of Campus Enforcement responded to a request for assistance from the Jackson Police Department. The Jackson Police Department had responded to a complaint from the parent of a JPS elementary student, who alleged that the student had been sexually assaulted by a JPS bus driver.

Jackson Public School officials says the alleged assault happened "while school was not in session" during a snow day.

The District immediately reported the alleged assault to the Department of Human Services, the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office and other local law enforcement.

The Jackson Police Department assisted the District in the investigation. This investigation resulted in the arrest of a JPS bus driver who was subsequently charged with sexual battery and gratification of lust and remanded into the custody of the Hinds County Jail on December 8, 2017.

This individual’s employment with the Jackson Public School District was immediately terminated.

Prior to employment, the District conducts criminal background checks of its employees, including this former bus driver.

School officials are not releasing the bus driver's name. However, we did a little digging ourselves and found that JPS officials arrested 25-year old Christopher Patton on December 8. Patton is charged with Gratification of Lust and Sexual battery. He currently remains behind bars at the Hinds County Detention Center and has been charged, but not yet convicted.

At the request of the parents of the involved student, the Jackson Public School District continues to honor the family’s right to privacy in this matter.

